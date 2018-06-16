Medical Tent Volunteers Provide Grandma’s Marathon Safety

About 400 medical volunteers staff the marathon ever year

DULUTH, Minn. – Volunteer physicians, nurses, athletic trainers, and physical therapists staff the Grandma’s Marathon medical tent every year.

They treat many conditions like muscle cramping, stress fractures, and runners feeling too hot or too cold.

The medical director tells us this year’s race had some of the fewest medical visits they’ve ever had.

“Most of the medical issues at a marathon are minor but some can be life threatening and so it’s great to have them checked out and we’ve got a great team here that can look at people if they need it,” said Ben Nelson, Grandma’s medical director.

In total, there are thirty-five physicians and about four hundred total medical volunteers at Grandma’s Marathon.