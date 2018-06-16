Scaroni and Pike Take First In Wheelchair Division

University of Illinois product has second best time in Grandma's history

DULUTH, Minn.- In the wheelchair division, Susannah Scaroni claimed the women’s title.

She says being out on this long and scenic course gives her time to think and focus on the task at hand.

“Thinking about how to be efficient and try to keep highest speed as possible but also pace myself at the same time. And that translates into how can my stroke improve to do this. Because that was my biggest goal to go as fast as possible” said Scaroni.

And in the men’s division, Aaron Pike came in first. He finished with a time of 1:26:48.