Thousands of Grandma’s Volunteers Make Race Run Smoothly

About 6,000 volunteers make the race happen each year

DULUTH, Minn. – There were some great conditions along the race course for the thousands of Grandma’s Marathon volunteers.

We checked in with some of them stationed just before the twenty-three mile mark along London Road in Duluth.

Water volunteer John Schuldt has run the marathon and half marathon before and can empathize with the runners’s conditions as they pass by.

“All we want is to cheer them on, give them some water, give them some encouragement, just tell them that they’re near the finish line and that they just keep pushing though, they’ll get there,” said Schuldt.

The festivities bring an estimated $10 million to the Twin Ports’ economy each year.