West Duluth Menards Floods During Severe Thurnderstorms

Store remained open and is fully operational

DULUTH, Minn. – Menards in West Duluth was flooded during Friday’s severe thunderstorm.

About two feet of water filled the store’s garden center and bout four feet of standing water was outside the doors.

“It was scary,” said assistant general manager Theo Hill. “We had twenty plus team members sandbagging all the doors at that point before it came in and by then it creeped up to the door and started seeping in.”

Despite the flooding, the store experienced minimal product loss.

They never closed during the flooding and have been fully operational during and after the storm.