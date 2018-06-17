Big Manitou Falls Roars at Pattison Park

Spectators said it was the biggest they've seen the waterfall

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Big Manitou Falls in Pattison Park south of Superior was quite the spectacle today.

Dozens of people gathered in the park and on Highway 35 watching the roaring water topple over the falls and down the Black River.

“I’ve never seen this much rain and the falls being this big my whole life, even my dad has never seen it this big before, ever,” said spectator Tracy Kill.

Some of the on-lookers told us the falls was great to look at but they were afraid to discover flooding on their way home.