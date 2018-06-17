Grandma’s Runners Restoration

Duluth Yoga hosted a class for half and full marathon runners to alleviate soreness.

DULUTH, Minn.- Sunday morning, Duluth Yoga assisted in the post- marathon healing process by hosting a runners restoration class.

The class was for anyone who ran the marathon or the half marathon. Providing runners with an opportunity to recover from the long and strenuous hard work put in over the weekend.

“We utilize props. We use bolsters, blocks and straps. And we moved into slow movements to really allow some stretching of those muscles. Especially of some of the tightness that might have occurred to help prevent any injuries from occurring,” said instructor Daniela Pelayo.