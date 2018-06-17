State of Emergency Declared in Several Wisconsin Counties Due to Flooding

Many roads and highways are washed out and collapsed

SUPERIOR, Wis. – A state of emergency has been declared in Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, and Iron Counties in Wisconsin, and Gogebic County in Michigan because of severe flooding across that area.

More than a foot of rain is estimated to have fallen in some parts of Northern Wisconsin since Saturday.

One local emergency management official says this weekend’s flooding has been comparable to the flood of 2012 in some areas.

Many roads and highways are completely washed out and collapsed throughout Northern Wisconsin.

“Highway 35 is closed. That’s going to be closed for some time. Southbound Highway 53 is going to be closed for some time. They’ve had to reroute traffic both north and south on the northbound lanes,” explained Keith Kesler of Douglas County Emergency Management.

Highways 2 and 63 in Bayfield County are also washed out and closed.

“It’s almost impossible to travel east and west once you get between Ino and Ashland,” said Kesler.

In addition, countless town and county roads are now now impossible to travel on.

Emergency Management is recommending no travel whatsoever until the flooding goes down.

“If you do for some reason have to travel, do not drive through any standing water,” said Kesler. “You don’t know what’s underneath it, and we’ve even experienced places where the roads have looked good and then suddenly collapsed because of undermining.”

No significant injuries have been reported because of flooding but there has been serious infrastructure damage. We’re told it could take weeks before many highways are repaired.

It can take several hours after rainfall before rivers and streams reach their highest levels.

Officials warn the flooding could get worse before it gets better.