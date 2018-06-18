Duluth FC Goalkeeper Camp

The soccer club wants to break down fundamentals for kids of the community.

DULUTH, Minn.- Duluth FC is currently in third place in the NPSL North conference with 4 wins, 4 draws and only one loss.

So the Bluegreens have decided to instill some of their soccer wisdom on the community.

The club made an announcement this morning that they will be hosting a goalkeeper camp.

The camp will focus on everything from fundamentals to discussing the role of the “modern keeper.”

Click here to register.