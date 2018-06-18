Flooding Closes Roads in Carlton County

No injuries due to flooding have been reported in Carlton County

CARLTON COUNTY, Minn. – Significant flooding problems continue in parts of Minnesota.

Many roads are washed out and impassable in southeastern Carlton County.

Some of those roads are expected to be closed for quite some time.

Highway 23 near Holyoke has been completely washed away in one spot.

About ten county roads and more township roads are also closed.

Carlton County Sheriff Kelly Lake tells us there has been $351,000 of damage assessed so far to county roads alone.

“That doesn’t include township roads so I’m sure as we are out there gathering more information our county transportation department, they’ll come across more damage than that,” said Lake.

No significant damage to homes has been reported to Sheriff Lake.

She tells us no injuries have been reported either, but her department was involved in a rescue in the Nemadji State Forest. A woman, three children, and a dog were trapped there.

“They weren’t able to get out of their campsite area by car because there was a culvert in that area that had washed out so deputies and the fire department went there and assisted them across the road washout and were able to get them to safety on the other side,” explained Lake Lake.

County crews will continue assessing damage in the coming days and weeks. There is no timetable on when Highway 23 will be reopened.