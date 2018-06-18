Governor Scott Walker Tours Wisconsin Flood Damage

Most Roads May Be Back Open By This Weekend

Governor Scott Walker declared a state of emergency in Ashland, Bayfield, Burnett, Douglas, and Iron counties Monday.

Storms that produced torrential rain, damaging wind, and large hail has caused widespread damage in those areas. That severe weather caused people to be evacuated, downed trees and power lines, mudslides, and flash flooding, and issues with roads and bridges.

Monday in Superior Governor Walker said safety of the communities and getting roads back open are the biggest priorities. He is hopeful major roads will be back open by this weekend. He toured many of the flooded areas prior to a press conference Monday night.

He also urged residents who have experienced any personal property damage to take pictures and report the the damage to their county’s emergency management department, he says those reports will help get federal and state assistance funds.