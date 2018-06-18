Officers Use of Force Justified in Ashland Shooting

The Shooting Took Place in October 2017

ASHLAND, Wis. – District Attorney Gary King released a report on Monday concluding that City of Ashland Police Officers Ty Juoni and Steven Goodlet were justified in their use of force against Neville Walker in the October 23, 2017 shooting.

The two officers were placed on administrative leave after the shooting that took place in Ashland on the 400 block of West Main Street.

Walker was taken to Memorial Medical Center in Ashland and was later flown to a hospital in Duluth for his injuries.

Walker suffered non-life threatening injuries and was later released from the hospital.

According to the report findings, the analysis of the decision includes: