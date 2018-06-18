Residents Help DNR Cleanup Flood Damage

Residents we spoke with said they're used to flooding but have never seen the water level this high.

AMNICON LAKE, Wis- Residents are jumping in the high waters to help ensure no more damage is done from the recent downpour of rain.

Water levels are extremely high at Amnicon Lake. The docks are submerged underwater and to ensure pieces don’t drift away nearby homeowners piled up the pieces ashore.

“Well this dock was floating away, it’s the campgrounds dock so there’s nobody to help, they can’t get here so we pulled the dock out,” resident of 18 years Jay Hunger said.

Residents we spoke with said they’re used to flooding but have never seen the water level this high.