Spectators Catch Rushing Water Views at Jay Cooke State Park

Some people said they've never seen the St. Louis River that high before

CARLTON, Minn. – High water levels made for some great views of the St. Louis Rive in Jay Cooke State Park.

Families walked across the swinging bridge over the river gorge, capturing photos and great memories.

“It’s pretty amazing,” said Thomas Gradine while visiting the park. “I’ve never been down here after it’s rained this much and back when we had all this rain in 2012 unfortunately I was out west so I missed all the fun.”

The park is open until 10:00 p.m. every day and offers plenty of spectacular views of rushing water.