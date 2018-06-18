UMD Football Hosts Camp for Local High School Teams

High School Teams made their way to Mallosky Stadium for the Bulldog treatment.

DULUTH, Minn.- Monday marked the start of Bulldogs Football Camps. These camps are designed to help each individual player improve their field skills and gain knowledge to take their game to the next level.

Local high school teams compete against each other in live scrimmages to prepare players for the fall and allow them to make mistakes without the consequences that would come with an actual in season game.

“These teams will have a chance to scrimmage three times throughout camp and have an opportunity to do seven-on-seven. They’ll have three practices, some are going to be padded some are going to be non–padded and have an opportunity to build as a football team and develop individual skills” said UMD coach Curt Wiese.

This is just the first of two camp sessions held this summer.