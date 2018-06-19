Despite Heavy Rain, No Major Setbacks for Superior Street Construction

DULUTH, Minn. –Phase One of the Superior Street reconstruction project in Duluth is still on schedule.

At a meeting that was open to the public, city leaders discuss the current status of the project.

The water main has been installed and now they are working to install a hot water line.

Crews are also in the process of removing old steam pipes that were insulated with asbestos.

City of Duluth Senior Engineer Duncan Schwensohn says that this past weekend’s heavy rain was not a huge setback for the project.

“It could have been a lot worse,” he said. “I won’t say it didn’t affect us at all, but in this area we got substantially less water than other places in the surrounding area, so I think overall we kind of dodged a bullet and it didn’t really negatively affect the project schedule at all.”

Schwensohn also says the city hopes to have Fifth Avenue West open for cross traffic in the first week of July.