Douglas County Recovering From Flooding

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Wis.- Some roads remain closed in Douglas County due to flooding.

Officials with Douglas County tell us it may take some time before they reopen. Highways across the county remain largely affected by the heavy rainfall this past weekend. Although high water levels are dying down the Douglas County Board Chairman Mark Liebaert tells FOX 21 some clear roadways are still unsafe to drive over. Inspectors are now examining the structure beneath the roadways and bridges before they reopening them to the public. The county says reassessing the roadways will take time.

“It’s kind of hard to estimate when we’re looking at damage in the county, which we have it at 4.5 million dollars already,” Liebaert said. “Which if anyone of these bridges fails you can add half a million dollars and we have dozens of bridges that have been affected by this storm.”

Tending to these repairs may postpone some county projects due to limited funds and resources. The county is already looking into funding from the state and the federal government.

Officials want to remind the public to check the Douglas County website for road closures before traveling.