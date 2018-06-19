Duluth-Superior Harbor Restrictions in Place Ahead of President Trump Visit

U.S. Coast Guard can be Contacted on VHF Channel 16

DULUTH, Minn. – The U.S. Coast Guard is setting up harbor security measures ahead of President Trump’s visit to Duluth on Wednesday.

According to the U.S Coast Guard two security zones will be in effect on northern and central portions of the Duluth-Superior Harbor including the Duluth Ship Canal, East Gate Basin, and around the Blatnik Bridge.

The two zones are split into Zone A and Zone B:

Security Zone A covers northern Duluth Harbor Basin and will be enforced from 4 p.m. through approximately 8 p.m. on Wednesday. Zone A encompasses all waters west of an imaginary line drawn from the southwest corner of Coast Guard Station Duluth dock extending across the water to the northeast corner of General Mills Elevator A dock. Additionally, Zone A includes all waters of the Duluth Ship Canal and extends 100 yards into Lake Superior from the breakwall lights.

The Duluth Aerial Lift Bridge and Minnesota Slip Bridge (Blue Bridge) will not lift for commercial or recreational vessels while this zone is enforced

Security Zone B covers central portions of Duluth-Superior Harbor and will be enforced from 4 p.m. through approximately 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Zone B encompasses all waters from Interstate Island, under the Blatnik Bridge and north to the southern boundary of Zone A, near the southwest corner of Coast Guard Station Duluth dock. The southern boundary of Zone B is an imaginary line drawn from the northern shore of Connors Point extending across the water on Park Point. Mariners should remain south of the green “11” buoy.

Vessels are prohibited from entering, transiting, or anchoring within the zones while they are in effect.

Broadcast Notices to Mariners will be issued with the most up-to-date information.

U.S. Coast Guard can be contacted on VHF channel 16.