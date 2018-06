Excavator Flipped During Demolition, no Injuries Reported

No one was Injured in the Incident

DULUTH, Minn. – Demolition crews had a close call today when a large excavator tipped backwards.

Crews were busy demolishing a condemned house at 2006 West 4th Street when the accident happened.

Officials confirm that no one was injured in the incident and no other property was damaged.