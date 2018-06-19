‘Forward Coalition’ Announces Rallies and Marches Around Trump Visit

DULUTH, Minn. –To a group gathered on the steps of Duluth’s City Hall, Duluth DFL Chair Katie Humphrey says some rallies and marches she and a few others have planned are not to spread hatred for President Donald Trump, upon his arrival in Duluth tomorrow.

“So this is not so much as a protest to Trump as it is a celebration of the collective power that we hold,” Humphrey said, espousing DFL values.

The crowd represents the newly formed Forward Coalition.

The coalition consists of members from other non-profits and activist organizations.

Members of the coalition are planning several marches and rallies in the coming days, with several different events happening around President Trump’s visit to Duluth tomorrow evening.

“There were a lot of different ideas initially I think,” said Mike Mayou, an organizer with the Forward Coalition. “People wanted to do different protests, or silent protests, or not even showing up was a type of protest that was mentioned. We really wanted to show that everybody’s ideas are welcome and everyone can participate in various ways.”

Tomorrow at 4:30, the Forward Coalition is holding a community march and rally called “We Are One,” starting at City Hall.

Later tomorrow evening at 6:30, members of the Minnesota DFL Party are hosting a rally called “Blue Wave, Rise and Resist” at Lake Place Park, also in Duluth.