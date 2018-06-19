Groundbreaking Held for New Apartments

DULUTH, Minn.-A groundbreaking celebration was held earlier today for phase two of the Capstone Apartments at Matterhorn Circle in Duluth.

The new development is being created to address the housing shortage by offering 81 apartment units in two buildings.

“We’ve had lots of calls already so we think we are going to do very well, it’s going to be a wonderful place for people to live,” said Scott Vesterstein a Capstone Apartments partner.

The first building is expected to be completed in October, while the other will be completed in the spring of 2019.