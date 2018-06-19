Hovland Named First Team Academic All-American

Hovland is the first CSS track and field athlete to earn First Team accolades.

DULUTH, Minn.- St. Scholastica senior Casey Hovland (North Branch, Minn./North Branch HS) was named to the Google Cloud Academic All-America Division III Cross Country/Track & Field First Team, as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA); on Tuesday.

Hovland, who was a Third Team Academic All-American last year, becomes the first St. Scholastica cross country/track & field athlete to earn First Team accolades. She is the 15th CSS Athlete to earn First Team Academic All-America laurels since 2010 and marks the seventh time in the last eight years the Saints have had at least one First Team Academic All-American.

Hovland, who earned U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches (USTFCCCA) All-Academic Accolades for the third straight year in March, was named the co-recipient of the NCAA’s Elite 90 Award at the NCAA Division III Cross Country Championships in November.

Hovland had six USTFCCCA All-Region performances this year alone between cross country, indoor track & field and outdoor track and field. She became the first St. Scholastica athlete to compete in three different NCAA Championship events in the same year, taking part in the Cross Country Championships, Indoor Track & Field Championships and Outdoor Track & Field Championships.

She became the first St. Scholastica runner to win the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (UMAC) Cross Country Meet three consecutive years. Hovland was named the Track Athlete of the Meet at the UMAC Indoor Track & Field Championships and set two program records during the outdoor season in the 1,500m and 5,000m events.

Hovland was one of 19 members of the 48 honored on this year’s Academic All-America® Women’s Cross Country/Track & Field teams with a perfect GPA of 4.0.

INFORMATION COURTESY OF CSS ATHLETICS.