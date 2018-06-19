Live Like a Champ

Brother of Huskies head coach brings the movement to Duluth.

DULUTH, Minn.- Champ Pederson was born with down syndrome but he does not let that slow him down. Rather he uses it to help inspire and motivate others with disabilities which is what started his movement “Live Like a Champ,” showing that you don’t need to be an athlete to have an impact on the people around you.

“To be in that atmosphere and having an impact on sports without really being able to play like me and my brother and sister are able to do. So this is his way to get his message across and show others…highlight your abilities and focus on what you can not what you can’t do,” said brother and Huskies head coach Tyger Pederson.

Champ has been involved with various organizations from Special Olympics to Best Buddies. He was even the bat boy for the Dodgers and gave them a motivational speech before game 5 of the 2017 World Series.

“I became a global ambassador in 2018. Not just been motivational for Tyger but more that I’m doing it for myself,” said Champ.

And while he has impacted the lives of so many. he also provides a solid foundation for his family, always encouraging them to be the best versions of themselves.

“With him having a disability and being the oldest one, it kind of keeps everybody grounded. Obviously we’ve had some success in the family but still it comes down to being a good person, being good from the inside out,” said father Stu Pederson.

Tonight was Live Like a Champ night at Wade Stadium where champ threw out the first pitch and gave a speech before the start of the game. The Duluth YMCA also donated a check for five thousand dollars to the Live Like a Champ foundation.