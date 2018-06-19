News Production Manager – Full Time

Site Staff,

KQDS-TV, Fox 21 News in Duluth, MN is looking for a FT News Production Manager to join our team.  Primary duties include directing weekday evening newscasts and assisting with daily newscast production & post-production responsibilities.  Playing a big role in hiring/training/scheduling production assistants is also part of the job.  Ideal candidate is skilled and able to train employees in areas like camera operation, editing, audio & graphics.  Need someone who works well as a team leader.  Previous experience switching and directing television newscasts is required. 

 

Please submit resume/applicable work samples to:

dclouse@kqdsfox21.tv

FOX 21, owner Red River Broadcast Co., LLC, EOE

You Might Like