Pedersen and Winn Named All-State

Duluth Marshall pitcher-catcher duo honored.

DULUTH, Minn.- Junior ace pitcher Ben Pedersen and senior catcher Derrick Winn have been named to the 2018 class AA All–State team.

This pitcher-catcher duo was the backbone of the Hilltoppers this season leading their team to their first state championship game.

Pedersen finished his season with 1.64E.R.A. in his 21 1/3 innings pitched and a batting average of .588, Winn right under him with a .579 batting average.