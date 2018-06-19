Security Details Outlined for Trump Rally

Long Lines Expected at Trump Rally

(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

DULUTH, Minn. – Large crowds and long lines are expected for the Trump Rally at the Amsoil Arena on Wednesday.

To help things go a little smoother for attendees DECC officials have released a list of security details for the event:

SCHEDULE: Doors open at 3:30pm. Rally begins at 6:30. President Trump will speak for approximately one hour. ­

DOORS: Doors open at 3:30pm. Guests will enter AMSOIL Arena through the 3rd Floor of the DECC parking ramp. No early entry will be admitted.

PARKING: Parking at DECC is $5 per vehicle; Bayfront Festival Park is $5 per vehicle. Both lots are expected to fill. DECC website provides alternative parking locations: https://decc.org/parking-directions/parking-resources/.

TICKETS AND SEATING: Tickets are available on the official Trump campaign website here: https://www.donaldjtrump.com/rallies/duluth-mn-june-2018Registration. Registration does not guarantee entrance into the event. This is a first-come-first-served event. Reserved seating is not available.

HANDICAP ACCESSIBILITY: Handicap-accessible seating and parking is first-come-first-served. No early entry.

ROAD CLOSURES: Harbor Drive will close from 3:30 until the end of event. The Minnesota Slip Pedestrian Blue Bridge will be open.

PROHIBITED ITEMS: Aerosols, ammunition, animals other than service/guide animals, backpacks, bags exceeding size restrictions, bicycles, balloons, coolers, drones and other unmanned aircraft systems, explosives, firearms, glass/thermal/or metal containers, laser pointers, mace/pepper spray, packages, selfie sticks, signage, structures, supports for signs and placards, toy guns, weapons of any kind, any other items determined to be potential safety hazards

SIGNAGE: Signage is not allowed in the arena. This includes posters, banners, and signs of any kind.

BAGS: Backpacks and large bags are not allowed in the arena. Small handbags are permitted.

SECURITY: Security screening will be conducted upon entrance. IDs are not required to enter.

FOOD/BEVERAGE: DECC concession stands will be open. No alcohol will be served.