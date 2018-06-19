Trump Merchandise for Sale

DULUTH, Minn.-Over on London Road and 21st Avenue East business is booming for those wanting Trump merchandise.

A Brooklyn native travels across the country selling Trump related items, all while telling the public why they should support Trump.

“I believe in Donald Trump, I believe what he’s saying and as far as the media goes, there’s a lot of people misinformed. In my heart I just believe that man is doing the right thing,” said Trump retailer Rocky Granata.

The Trump rally begins at 6:30 p.m. at Amsoil Arena. Doors open at 3:30 p.m.