UWS Volleyball Releases 2018-19 Schedule

the Jackets are in for a season of tough conference play.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The Yellowjacket volleyball squad is ready for their 2018-19 season, one full of tournaments, triangulars, and a yet another tough conference schedule.

The season kicks off with the UT-Dallas Labor Day Tournament in Richardson Texas, taking on UT Dallas and Mary Hardin-Baylor on Aug. 31 and then Letourneau and Texas Lutheran on Sept. 1.

Following the kick-off tournament, the ‘Jackets return home for a full slate of games. On Sept. 5 they face the Finlandia Lions at 7 p.m., and then the following weekend Superior will hold the Stinger Tournament Sept. 7-8. This season’s teams include Lakehead, Marian, and Hamline.

The Yellowjackets will then play two non-conference games, facing UW-River Falls and Bethel before they dive into UMAC play in back-to-back triangulars vs North Central, Bethany Lutheran, Northland, and St. Scholastica.

Minnesota Morris and Crown will come to town for a triangular Sept. 22, followed by another triangular vs conference champion Northwestern and fourth-place Martin Luther in St. Paul Sept. 26. September will conclude with a second matchup with Crown at 3 p.m. in the Mertz.

October holds a few tough non-conference game, including St. Olaf, UW-Stout, Augsburg, and two matches against St. Catherine. The Yellowjackets fill face Bethany Lutheran and the St. Olaf Oct. 6, and then Augsburg and Minnesota Morris in their final triangular Oct. 20.

Three conference home games occur in October, playing the Northwestern Eagles Oct. 16, followed by two final games vs Northland Oct. 24 and North Central Oct. 26.

INFORMATION COURTESY OF UWS ATHLETICS.