DFL Rally Held in Duluth Ahead of Trump’s Rally

DULUTH, Minn.-In Leif Erickson Park earlier today, multiple Democratic leaders from the state government made a stop in Duluth to show off their DFL pride.

State Representative and candidate for governor Erin Murphy, along with State Representative Liz Olson from Duluth, both denounced Trump and what he stands for.

“I’m here to say the policies of Donald Trump are not working for the people of Minnesota,” Murphy said.

Another rally is expected against Trump tonight at 6:30 p.m. at Lake Place Park.