Glensheen Mansion, Now Open Late

Starting July 1, Glensheen Mansion will be open from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. Every Day

DULUTH, Minn. – A night at the museum will soon be a reality at Glensheen Mansion in Duluth.

Marketing Manager Jane Pederson announced Wednesday, starting July 1, Glensheen will be open extended hours until 9:00 p.m. every day throughout July and August.

Pederson says it’s a way to help get more visitors through the historic estate, and also provide visitors with a genuine Lake Superior feel.

Sunsets are some of the most magical times at Glensheen, and staff are beyond trilled to have the public be able to experience this opportunity.

Glensheen is also kicking off the “Lake Superior Beach Club.” Guests will be able to grab a cocktail, bring food or have food delivered and enjoy the community’s historic estate.

In August, Glensheen will be kicking off “Wine Wednesdays,” featuring education wine tasting and wines from Minnesota.

For a full list of summer fun at Glensheen Mansion, click here.