Local Leaders Speak at Duluth Trump Rally

Congressional candidate Pete Stauber and Congressman Sean Duffy were among the speakers
Andrew Kirov,

DULUTH, Minn. – Local leaders spoke at President Trump’s rally in Duluth.

Congressman Sean Duffy (R-Wis.) was among the elected officials who took the podium before the president.

“Donald Trump is jacked to be in Duluth, Minnesota. And I’ve got to be honest with you guys, I told him the best thing about Duluth is you can see Wisconsin from here,” said Congressman Duffy at the rally.

Duffy also talked about his support of the president.

