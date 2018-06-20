President Trump Speaks in Duluth

The president addressed a lot of issues to a capacity crowd at Amsoil Arena

DULUTH, Minn. – A historic day in Duluth as the city had its first presidential visit since 2004.

President Trump covered a lot of ground at his rally at a full Amsoil Arena.

Thousands of people were there to hear President Trump speak about a lot of issues including his meeting with North Korea leader Kim Jong Un earlier this month, his changes to immigration policies, and his recent tariffs placed on foreign steel.

That topic has a direct affect on the Northland due to the mining industry.

Trump said with his new tariffs, America will be respected more.

“We will not be taken advantage of anymore, we’re a great country, an even greater country, hopefully greater then it’s ever been before. It has so much potential,” said Trump.

The president also came to Duluth to help support Pete Stauber, the Republican endorsed congressional candidate running in Minnesota’s 8th district.

Stauber is in a highly contested race with multiple opponents.

Trump said he hopes to win Minnesota himself in the next presidential cycle after coming very close in 2016.

“And you know I hate to bring this up, but we came this close to winning the state of Minnesota and in about two and a half years, I think it’s going to be really easy I think,” said Trump.

The rally was quite peaceful for the most part, but few people were thrown out for protesting.