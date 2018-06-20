Protesters Show Up Against President Trump During Rally

Hundreds of people walked from downtown Duluth past the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center toward Canal Park.

DULUTH, Minn. – Although there were many people excited to see President Trump in the Northland many others were not.

While President Trump was inside Amsoil Arena delivering his speech, hundreds of people were outside taking a stand to voice their disapproval.

This was the scene in Canal Park earlier today.

Hundreds of people walked from downtown Duluth past the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center toward Canal Park.

There were so many people out there, they even blocked traffic.

The protesters showed up to let it be known they are not happy with the commander in chief.

“We need the Earth to live here, so if you’re not going to protect it, then what are you really good for?,” said Protester Payton Gentry. “So all I want is environmental changes that are going to benefit us in the long run instead of just looking at the short term.”

As they carried signs they also chanted.

A few of the protesters told me it was important to protest at the same time President Trump was holding his rally.

“He needs more people that aren’t supporting him than are,” said Protester Dayzie Peterson. “He needs to know what he’s doing is wrong and not doing things correctly.”

Protesters continued walking all the way to Leif Erickson Park to continue their protest.

This was all as a part of an event called “Soulstice: A Celebration of Peace, Love and Democracy” that also featured a concert.