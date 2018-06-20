Stauber Rally Held Ahead of Trump’s Event

DULUTH, Minn.-A rally for Republican Eighth District congressional candidate Pete Stauber was held earlier today at his campaign headquarters in Hermantown.

Stauber said a very special phone call he received from President Trump helped drive his visit to the area, which is one of most hotly contested congressional races in the country.

“It was three months ago the president called us on the campaign trail – he called me and talked about what he’s heard on the campaign,” Stauber said. “This is the number one pickup seat for Republicans in the entire country and he says ‘What can I do to help you’ and I said Mr. President, it would be great for you to come up to the district. I want to show you the great people of Northern Minnesota.”

Stauber is taking on another Republican candidate, five democrats, and an independent party candidate.