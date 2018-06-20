Trump Fans Line Up Early for Event

DULUTH, Minn.-Northlander’s and people from across the country have bombarded Amsoil Arena to get a look at President Trump during his rally at Amsoil.

One supporter we spoke with from Tennessee said he’s been there since yesterday afternoon.

It’s his 46th rally in 20 states and says he keeps going to them because he likes the experience.

“Well … it’s a festival of love,” said Trump fan Richard Snowden. “The support for the president is fabulous, we made a lot of friendships here and it’s just a great time.”

Lines for the event could be seen for blocks this morning – the DECC parking lot was completely full earlier this afternoon.