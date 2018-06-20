UMD and CSS Join Forces for Elite Basketball Camp

local talent and recruits went to CSS to learn from the Northland's best

DULUTH, Minn.- It’s always great to see teams joining forces and that’s exactly what UMD and CSS women’s basketball did Wednesday.

While it was mostly UMD run, the two teams came together to host an elite camp where local talent and recruits made their way over to the Burns Wellness Center at St. Scholastica to learn from the Northland’s best.

The camp serves as a way to freshen up player’s skills and it is also a bit of a recruiting process for the UMD and St. Scholastica coaches.

“Decent amount of games but then we’ll do some post moves, guard moves. We do some drills just to see what their memory is like. Stacy is going to put in a secondary fast break today and we’ll see how they do in the 5 on 5 games with that. We do some one on one moves, just a bunch of different things. Lots of ball handling and passing drills” said UMD head coach Mandy Pearson.