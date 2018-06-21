Chisholm Man Missing Since May

Chisholm Police Department Seeking Public's Help

CHISHOLM, Minn. – The Chisholm Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing person.

Christopher Quirk, 50, of Chisholm has been missing since early May and was last seen in Virginia.

The last known contact with Quirk was on May 8 and police say there has been no contact with friends or family since that date.

Authorities say because of health concerns they are concerned for his welfare.

Quirk is described as 5’11”, 180 pounds with blue eyes and grey/brown hair.

He has a tattoo of a heart on his upper right arm and walks with a limp.

If you have seen Christopher or know of his whereabouts please contact the Chisholm PD at 218-254-7916 or 7915 or dial 911.