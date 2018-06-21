Duluth School District Seeks Outside Financial Firm to Complete Budget

the Board Will Meet Early Next Week

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth School District has hit an ‘unexpected hiccup’ with the 2018-2019 budget process.

According to district officials they are seeking outside professional financial services to assist in completing the budget accurately and by the state’s required approval date of June 30.

They are seeking a firm to begin the work immediately and say if they need they can revise the budget in the future.

“Our community rightly holds us accountable for providing the best information regarding school district finances,” said Bill Gronseth, Superintendent. “The number one priority right now is completing work on next year’s budget and having that information available to the public.”

The Board will meet in a Committee of the Whole next week to review information.

School board officials have also confirmed that the school district’s chief financial officer Doug Hasler is currently on paid administrative leave, but can give no further details about the matter.

Hasler joined the district in the fall of 2016.