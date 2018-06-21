Heavy Rains Cause Roads to Flood in Southeast South Dakota

Part of Interstate 90 is now Reopened

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Heavy rains are causing roads to flood in southeastern South Dakota.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says Highway 11 in southeastern Sioux Falls is closed from 57th Street to 271st Street for water over the road.

The National Weather Service reports more than 5 inches of rain fell in that area.

In Minnesota, part of Interstate 90 was closed 7 miles inside the Minnesota state line because of flooding Thursday, but has since reopened.

The Argus Leader reports a woman was rescued when her pickup became stranded in flood waters east of Sioux Falls.

In Sioux Falls, parts of a bike trail and some park roads are closed.

The weather service says flooding could get worse near area rivers over the next few days.