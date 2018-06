Highway 48 Reopens in Pine County

MnDOT Crews say Road Safe to Travel

DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced that Highway 48 between Hinckley and Danbury has reopened.

Highway 48 near the St. Croix River had been closed since June 18 due to high water levels.

The MnDOT says crews have determined the road and bridge are now safe to open to travelers and the water levels have receded significantly.