Military Map Donations Accepted

Veterans Memorial Hall Looking for Military Maps

DULUTH, Minn.-The St. Louis County Veterans Memorial Hall is looking for donations of military maps.

It’s all part of project for the Albert J. Amatuzio Research Center which helps preserve the stories behind Northlander’s involvement in the military.

Organizers say the donated maps will be taken and put in protective frames. Once there, staff at the site say the maps will help veterans tell their stories in a more visual way.

“These are linked right to past engagements – these veterans are very tied to that when they are trying to explain their story,” said Jay Hagen, a program assistant for the Veterans Memorial Hall.

To find out how you can donate a map, contact the Veterans Memorial Hall at this website: www.vets-hall.org/.