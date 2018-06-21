One Injured in Iron River Motorcycle Crash

Esterly was not Wearing a Helmet

IRON RIVER, Wis. – The Iron River Police Department and the Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a motorcycle crash on County Highway H in Iron River Wednesday evening.

Authorities say as 63-year-old John Esterly, of Superior, traveled over the bridge near Twin Bear Campground on County Highway H, he lost control of his motorcycle causing him to veer into the ditch and hit an embankment.

Esterly was flown to Essentia Hospital in Duluth and is listed in stable condition.

Esterly was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.