Raising Awareness on The Longest Day

The Longest Day Helps to Raise Awareness for Patients and Caregivers Living with Alzheimer's Disease

DULUTH, Minn. – On Thursday, June 21, members in the community living with or affected by Alzheimer’s Disease will have the chance to raise funds and awareness for care and support.

People across the globe will be putting on activities on this day to raise awareness not only for patients, but for their caregivers as well.

Curves Miller Hill in Duluth is hosting an event for patients and caregivers from 1:30 – 3:00 p.m.

Participants will be able to come in exercise to some great oldies tunes, visit with other patients and their caregivers, and enjoy healthy treats.

Organizer Jill Somers says it will resemble a fun party atmosphere.

Curves is also fund raising by donating 20 percent of the proceeds from their drop in class cards that are sold in June to the Alzheimer’s Association, as well as requesting donations from our regular members.