Rhubarb Festival Kicks Off Saturday

Eat Delicious Food While Helping Those in Need This Weekend

DULUTH, Min. — It’s that time of year again to get your taste buds ready to tackle the tangy tartness of every known rhubarb!

The 2018 CHUM Rhubarb Festival kicks off Saturday at 9am and runs until 4pm. It will be held at the First Lutheran Church on 11th Ave East and London Road in Duluth. Don’t worry if you can’t make it within those hours because there is a Rhubarb after dark held at the Red Herring from 6pm to 1am too!

There will be other food options, games, crafts, music, auctions and stage shows too! Family fun for everyone and admission is free! Credit cards will be accepted for all purchases and all proceeds from the event will to go CHUM, a nonprofit human services agency in Duluth, MN.

For more details and information please view the video above.