St. Luke’s Heart Center Honored

DULUTH, Minn.-St. Luke’s was honored earlier today being recognized as a Heart Attack Receiving Center from the American Heart Association.

They received a gold level status from the organization for their work in helping patients with STEMI (ST-Elevation Myocardial Infarction) heart attacks – one of the deadliest kinds.

Physicians there said the award was a team effort.

“It says a lot about the ones that we have here, to the physicians in the hospital, the nursing staff, and all the other support caregivers,” said Leif Christianson, an interventional cardiologist at St. Luke’s.

St. Luke’s is the only hospital in the state to receive such recognition from the American Heart Association.