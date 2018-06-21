The Northland Helps Bring Alzheimer’s Awareness On The Longest Day

June is Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Longest Day event is held on the longest day of the year, which happens to be the summer solstice.

It’s a day meant to help people living with Alzheimer’s by people doing something they love in honor of someone they love who’s affected by Alzheimer’s.

It usually takes less than half an hour to work up a sweat at Curves.

The fitness center in Duluth held a fun workout for caregivers and patients living with Alzheimer’s.

Curves members helped raise funds to bring awareness and also to help eventually bring an end to the deadly disease.

“As soon as we let our members here at curves know that we were doing this, raising money for Alzheimer’s right away they all pitched in,” said Curves Owner Jill Somers.

Curves members contributed monetary donations with these stickers that say “I support the fight to end Alzheimer’s.”

All of the events we have including The Longest Day, the funds raised from those events go to provide much needed research as well as services to families right here in the Northland,” said Alzheimer’s Association Community Engagement Manager Brenda Conley.

It’s estimated more than five million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s and that number is expected to grow significantly to around 16 million by the year 2050.

Alzheimer’s is now the sixth leading cause of death in the United States.

“It’s currently the only one in the top 10 diseases that there’s no treatment, prevention or cure for,” said Conley.

Sometimes it’s the caregivers who suffer and experience a hard time caring for an Alzheimer’s patient.

A quick workout can help increase your muscle mass and help manage your stress making you stronger and happier.

“There’s almost no better way to manage stress than by getting regular exercise,” said Somers.

Beginning in Aug. the Alzheimer’s Association will start a new meet up group designed for early stage Alzheimer’s patients and their caregivers so they can have a chance to get out and do different activities.

“Alzheimer’s disease is a disease that not only affects the person with the disease, but also the entire family,”said Conley.

By 2025, the Alzheimer’s Association estimates there will be 120,000 over the age of 65 living with Alzheimer’s.