Trump Rally Recap

Trump Was in Duluth Yesterday for a Rally

DULUTH, Minn.-Less than 24 hours ago, President Donald Trump was in Duluth hosting a roundtable with area leaders and eventually a rally at Amsoil Arena.

Amsoil was packed to capacity inside and out – the president after the event, Tweeted that there was about 9,000 people in the arena, with another 10,000 outside. DECC officials said 8,400 attended the event inside.

In order to help rev up the crowd, Trump did compliment them on how great Minnesotan’s are.

“I’m thrilled to be back in the great state of Minnesota with truly some of the most incredible people on Earth,” Trump said.

Last night’s event at Amsoil lasted about an hour where Trump discussed multiple issues including steel tariff’s and his support for Eighth District congressional candidate Pete Stauber, a Republican.