WisDOT Updates Road Closures in Northern Wisconsin

DULUTH, Minn. – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation crews continue to assess road damage due to high water levels in many northern Wisconsin areas.

WisDOT has released an updated list of road closures and say that repairs are scheduled to begin next week.

Current closures are:

Bayfield County

Highway : US 2

Location : At North Fish Creek (east of Ino), approximately 1 mile east of the intersection with County G.

Condition : Road completely washed out.

Detour : Detour via County Highway G

Highway : US 63

Location : From County Highway D in Grand View north to County Highway E, Bibon Swamp Condition : Water over the road in multiple locations.

Detour : WIS 27, WIS 77, WIS 13, US 2

Douglas County

Highway : US 53 Southbound

Location : Between Huron Road and County A (near Solon Springs)

Condition : Southbound lanes closed due to culvert washouts.

Detour : Southbound traffic moved to the northbound lanes; reducing US 53 to one lane in each direction between Bennett and Business 53 (Solon Springs)

Highway : WIS 35

Location : Black River Bridge, Pattison State Park

Condition : South bridge approach washed out and north shoulder washed out.

Detour : WIS 77, US 53, WIS 35

Highway : WIS 35

Location : County BB to County T in Dairyland

Condition : Sever washouts, open to local traffic only

Detour : WIS 77, US 53, WIS 35

WisDOT wants to remind motorists to use caution at these areas and adhere to signed closures.

Do not driver around barricades.

For more information regarding traffic impacts you can visit www.511wi.gov.