“Break the Chain” for Cancer Research this Sunday

The Event is Hosted by the University of Minnesota Medical School and College Pharmacy, Duluth Campus

DULUTH, Minn. – Happening Sunday, June 24, The University of Minnesota Medical School and College of Pharmacy, Duluth Campus join the “chain” of community groups in the fight against cancer.

The University of Minnesota Medical School and College of Pharmacy on the Duluth Campus have joined the Chainbreaker event for the second year.

One-hundred percent of the proceeds goes toward cancer research at the Masonic Cancer Center.

Chainbreaker is a three-day experience that takes place August 10-12 and includes a weekend of cycling, entertainment, and volunteerism.

Organizers say the event is personal for many as multiple people in our community have been impacted by cancer.

Join us at Bent Paddle Brewing Co., and enjoy a Silent Auction featuring local Twin Ports businesses, as we raise funds for cancer!

Sunday, June 24, 2018

4:00 to 6:00 pm

Bent Paddle Brewing Co.

1832 West Michigan Street, Duluth