FarWestFest This Weekend

DULUTH, Minn.-The FarWestFest kicks off tonight in Gary New Duluth on Commonwealth Avenue.

Food vendors have already opened up for the night with music beginning at 8 p.m.

Festivities continue on through the weekend and will feature a street dance Saturday and a car show Sunday.

Organizers of the event say it’s a fun way to get the community involved.

“It’s nice to see people, not only that live here come out, but people who have lived here, who have history here, come back,” said Dan Hinnenkamp, president of the festival.

To find out more about the festival, go to this website: https://www.facebook.com/FarWestFest/