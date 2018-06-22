Glensheen Announces New Lakeside Bar, Extended Summer Hours

DULUTH, Minn. –Visitors to Duluth’s Glensheen Mansion now have more opportunities to sit outside and sip a beer or cocktail.

This morning, Glensheen Director Dan Hartman announced the historic estate’s grounds will stay open from 9:00am to 9:00pm each day this summer.

And in the evenings, Glensheen is introducing the Lake Superior Beach Club.

The mansion’s garage will serve as a bar and guests are able to enjoy a drink right by Lake Superior.

“People are just relaxing and skipping rocks – kind of what we all just did a couple times – people are just hanging out by the pier,” Hartman said. “There are few spots in Duluth that are as chill as here at Glensheen after 5 o’clock.”

The Beach Club will begin on June 29.

Guided tours of the mansion and the grounds will be offered in the evenings as well.